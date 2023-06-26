NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — 15 new jobs related to offshore wind research are coming to Norfolk.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office announced Monday that Fugro, a Dutch-based company that bills itself as the world’s leading geo-data specialist, will expand its Americas Center of Expertise for Offshore Wind in the Mermaid City.

“Virginia is poised to become the market leader in offshore wind technology, development, and deployment, and the expansion of Fugro’s Americas Center of Expertise for the industry in the City of Norfolk will advance energy innovation in the Commonwealth and in the U.S.,” Gov. Youngkin said in a press release.

Fugro says it picked Norfolk particularly for its location as offshore wind projects pop up along the East Coast, including Dominion’s planned 176-turbine wind farm 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach and another project off North Carolina announced this March.

“Norfolk has consistently proven an ideal location for us to foster and expand our expertise in this important market,” said Céline Gerson, Fugro’s Group Director of the Americas and President of Fugro USA. “We are thrilled to continue our growth here, benefiting from the city’s strategic central position on the East Coast, favorable business climate, and access to the nation’s top maritime talent.”

Fugro says its geographic mapping technology helps mitigate risks and environmental impacts in all phases of designing these offshore wind projects, as well as making them more efficient. They currently have around 10,000 employees across 57 countries.