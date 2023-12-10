GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Gates County Sheriff’s Office sent an announcement stating they’ve seen an increase in vehicle break ins.

Here are several steps suggested by the sheriff’s office that can help prevent break ins.

Always lock your vehicle, even when it’s parked in your driveway or garage.

Always take your keys or fob with you.

Never leave or hide a smart key, valet key, or spare key anywhere in or on your vehicle, no matter where you park it.

Never leave your car running while unattended or unlocked.

If possible, park your vehicle in a locked garage.

Park in well-lit areas.

Keep the exterior of homes and driveways well illuminated.

Close all your vehicle’s windows completely when parked.

Consider installing a GPS system, a visible anti-theft device or an audible alarm.

Never leave valuable personal property in your vehicle.

Also, secure the transmitter for your garage door opener to prevent access to your home.

In addition pay careful attention to surroundings when exiting or going to personal vehicles. Watch for people lurking or stalking nearby. Absentmindedly talking on your cell phone, instead of being alert, could make you a target for crime.