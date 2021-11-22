Gates reopen at Norfolk Naval Shipyard after closing due to security situation

UPDATE: All gates have since reopened. WAVY’s working to gather more details.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Gates to Norfolk Naval Shipyard are closed Monday morning due to a security situation.

Shipyard officials told WAVY that someone went through the gates without scanning their badge, and that normal procedure requires them to not let anyone else in until the gate runner is identified. Workers should expect delays.

Monday is the last day for Norfolk Naval Shipyard employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

WAVY’s working to learn more about the incident.