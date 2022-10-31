Gas prices in Hampton Roads inched up slightly over the past week to $3.51 per gallon (AP File Photo/Marta Lavandier)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Gas prices statewide have inched downward in the past week, but inched up across the Hampton Roads region over the same time period.

The state average is $3.50 per gallon, down two cents in the past week, while in Hampton Roads, the average is $3.51, up a penny over a week ago.

Still, this week’s state average represents an 18 cent increase over a month ago, and the Hampton Roads average is 27 cents higher than it was at the same time last month.

Nationally, gas prices have dropped three cents in the past week to $3.76 per gallon.

AAA Mid-Atlantic cites tepid domestic gas demand and waffling global oil prices, though much lower gas prices on the West Coast have been a factor, also.

“The recent period of tight oil inventory pushing prices higher on the West Coast is over as regional refineries completed needed assistance,” AAA Tidewater public relations specialist Ryan Adcock said. “The average gas price in California, while still high compared to the rest of the country, is 85 cents cheaper than its peak in early October. This drop has taken pressure off the national average price.”

Though gas demand has increased slightly in the past week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, it is still lower than at this time last year. AAA Tidewater cites fluctuating oil prices and low demand as contributors toward the lower national average prices.

Current gas prices can be found using the AAA Trip Tik Travel planner.