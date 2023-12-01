CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A gas leak has shut down parts of Cedar Road in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake Friday afternoon, a Chesapeake fire department spokesperson said.

A contractor struck an underground natural gas line in the 900 block of Cedar Road, according to Capt. Steven Bradley, assistant fire marshal and public information officer with the Chesapeake Fire Department.

He said no surrounding businesses or residents were affected.

Virginia Natural Gas is at the scene and monitoring the air quality in the area. Cedar Road will remain closed to traffic between Bells Mill Road and Waters Road for several hours while crews work to repair the break.

No injuries were reported.