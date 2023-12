YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A garage was significantly damaged in a fire Monday morning in York County, fire officials say.

Firefighters responded just before 7:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Meadowfield Road, off Highway 17 in Edgehill area, and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the detached garage.

The fire was quickly brought under control with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.