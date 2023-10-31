CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday morning at a detached garage in a neighborhood off Battlefield Blvd. S. in the St. Brides area.

Crews got the call at 7:24 a.m. and found the garage engulfed when they arrived. They were able to contain the fire to the garage and marked it under control at 7:56 a.m.

No injuries to residents were reported, but a firefighter was evaluated for a minor burn injury, the fire department says.

Investigators were still at the scene around 9 a.m. to determine the cause.