OREGON INLET, N.C. (WAVY) – A gale warning has been issued for coastal waters from Oregon Inlet south to Surf City, near Wilmington, until 5 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Southwest winds from 20 to 30 knots (23 mph to nearly 35 mph, with gusts up to 40 knots (46 mph) and seas of six to nine feet are expected.

It said the strong winds will cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility and advised mariners to alter plans to avoid the hazardous conditions by remaining in port, seeking safe harbor, altering their course and/or securing their vessel for severe conditions.