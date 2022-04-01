CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A black tie charity ball is being held on April 16 in Chesapeake to benefit the Autism Society.

It’s being hosted by the Order of the Eastern Star’s Adora Chapter 101, and starts at 7 p.m. at the Delta by Marriott hotel on Woodlake Drive in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake.

Tickets are $75 each and organizers say a portion of the proceeds will be go the Autism Society of Tidewater (April is Autism Acceptance Month).

The ticket includes a cocktail hour, dinner, dancing and networking. You can buy tickets and get discounted room rates by emailing oesadora102@gmail.com.