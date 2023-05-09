NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A high-ranking member of G-Shine Bloods gang from Norfolk has been sentenced to 15 years in connection to a drug trafficking operation, federal prosecutors say.

The Department of Justice announced that Torian Nemow, 30, was sentenced Monday on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Nemow was arrested back on April 29, 2022, after Norfolk and Virginia Beach police searched Nemow’s home, where they found 2,321 pills with methamphetamine, 27 pounds of marijuana and 56 bottles containing promethazine, as well as $60,000 in cash, two guns that had been reported stolen and 145 rounds of ammunition.

Police say they also found numerous photos of Nemow with other members of the G-Shine/Gangster Killer Bloods, a subset of the United Blood Nation, and were able to obtain information that he was a high-ranking member with G-Shine.

Security cameras of Nemow were also reviewed, and showed he and other members of the gang with drugs at the kitchen counter on different occasions, prosecutors say.