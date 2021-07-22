Funeral services announced for former Indian River football star Jaquan Yulee

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Funeral services for former Indian River High football star Jaquan Yulee will be held this Friday in Suffolk.

Yulee, who went on to play college football at Marshall University, died last week in a car crash in Suffolk. He had planned to return to college football this fall after suffering a major neck injury in 2019.

A viewing will be held Thursday from 2-7 p.m. at Balm Church-East Campus at 523 E Washington Street in Suffolk.

On Friday, a celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. in the King’s Fork High auditorium in Suffolk. The family has requested that no one will be admitted with a “Memorial T-shirt” and everyone must wear a face covering.

Yulee will then be laid to rest in Laurel Hill U.C.C. Cemetery. Visitation will be held afterward at 6218 Leafood Road in Suffolk from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in Yulee’s memory, visit the Crocker Funeral Home’s sympathy store.