CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Another fundraiser is being held for the family of Forrest Hooper — an 8-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run earlier this month in Chesapeake.

The event is set to take place on Sunday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at MLK Produce at 1737 S. Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake.

Forrest Hooper (Photo provided by family member)

The fundraiser will include corn stalk bundles, straw bales, mums, fall squash and apples, jams, jellies, salsas, sunflowers, photo ops, kids play area, etc., according to a flyer.

100% of the proceeds will go the the Hooper family.