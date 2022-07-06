PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side’s working to “Fuel the Facts” when it comes to ways to improve your car’s fuel efficiency. For as long as you have questions, we’re going to the source to see what drivers can do to decrease the amount of fuel they burn and cash they spend.

In this installment, we’re tackling myths surrounding the way you pump your gas and if it impacts how much gas you’re getting at the pump.

Fact or Fiction?

10 On Your Side went right to the experts to “Fuel the Facts” about what’s worth doing to conserve gasoline.

Tidewater AAA’s Holly Dalby tells us this idea surrounding gas and the rate at which you pump it probably is not the case.

“It’s not going to matter how quickly or slowly you pump the fuel into your vehicle,” she explained to 10 On Your Side. “You’re still going to get the same amount of fuel because the air is going to be forced out of your tank as the fuel goes in.”

