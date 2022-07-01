(WAVY) — 10 On Your Side’s working to “Fuel the Facts” surrounding ways to improve your car’s fuel efficiency. For as long as you have questions, we’re going to the source to see what drivers can do to decrease the amount of fuel they burn and cash they spend.

10 On Your Side went right to the experts to “Fuel the Facts” about what’s worth doing to conserve gasoline.

By changing your vehicle’s engine filter, are you improving your car’s MPG? Potentially.

“Anything that you do to help maintain your engine and your vehicle and keep it in top condition is gonna help you keep your gas mileage down,” explains AAA’s Holly Dalby. “So your air filter is going to bring in that air to help cool the engine, help keep it running smoothly. If that’s dirty, clogged that’s the harder your engine is going to have to work to breathe. That’s the more gas you’re going to use. So keep that changed according to your manufacturer’s recommendation.”

Additionally, if not maintained properly, your car’s fuel efficiency could decrease over the years. One of the many reasons it’s important to stay on top of your car’s recommended maintenance.

