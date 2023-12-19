YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday at the Plaines Marketing Fuel Tank Farm in Goodwin Neck Road.

York County Fire & Life Safety was dispatched just before noon and say the fire was in the vapor seal of a gasoline storage tank. The tank can store up to 80,000 barrels of gas, but firefighters say there were only 3,000 barrels at the time.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out, but crews were staying in the area to monitor the situation as of 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.