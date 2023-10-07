(WAVY) — Several games went down to the final seconds, and two teams in the Hampton Roads region put up more than 60 points. Friday Night Flights is back again this week, and will highlight those and other high school football games played Oct. 6 as we closely follow the 2023 season. If you missed a game, check out the full show in the video above.

Here’s one of those last-second plays from the Tallwood-Kellam game.

Touchdown Knights with 2 seconds left to go up 28-26 over the lions! Knights win homecoming! @757teamz pic.twitter.com/lHUsHea4zY — Kellam High School (@KellamHigh) October 7, 2023

Friday Night Flights Scoreboard

Tabb 68, Bruton 20 (Thursday, Oct. 5)

New Kent 21, Jamestown 13 (Thursday, Oct. 5

Warhill 27, Lafayette 20

Maury 83, Manor 0

Green Run 28, Bayside 14

King’s Fork 65, Grassfield 28

Nansemond River 49, Hickory 14

Oscar Smith 27, Indian River 21

Deep Creek 28, Western Branch 7

Granby 34, Lake Taylor 2

Poquoson 28, York 6

Smithfield 28, Grafton 23

Kempsville 48, Landstown 7

Ocean Lakes 30, Princess Anne 7

Salem 23, First Colonial 6

Kellam 28, Tallwood 26

Booker T. Washington 34, Norview 6

Bethel 44, Gloucester 7

Menchville 26, Woodside 7

Great Bridge 36, Lakeland 6

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 36, Catholic 0

Portsmouth Christian 28, Nandua 26

Sussex Central 56, Windsor 6

Isle of Wight Academy, Norfolk Christian (no report)

Virginia Episcopal, Greenbrier Christian (no report)

Churchland at Norcom, ppd (2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7)

Kecoughtan vs. Phoebus (Saturday, Oct. 7)

Hampton vs. Heritage (Saturday, Oct. 7)

Northeastern North Carolina scores