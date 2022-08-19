HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Friday, August 19 marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing in Hampton.

A vigil is planned for 7:30 Friday night at “Codi’s Fence” at the Buckroe Point Apartments, where the 4-year-old was reported missing by his father back on January 31.

Police and community search groups have looked throughout the area in the days since, but still haven’t found Codi. Hampton police have said they believe he’s no longer alive.

Codi’s father, Cory Bigsby, remains in jail on unrelated child neglect charges.

