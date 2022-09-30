NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — With Friday being Don Roberts’ last day at WAVY after 33 years, we had one more surprise up our sleeve.

Newport News Mayor McKinley Price declared Friday as Don Roberts Day in Don’s beloved city.

Price made the surprise announcement just before Don’s final sendoff before retirement.

“What can I say about Don Roberts?… he belongs to Newport News,” Price said. “We are proud he and his family call Newport News home. They are important parts of our city and community and have done a great deal to uplift their neighbors and improve the lives of those around them.”

