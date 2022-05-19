VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium’s freshwater crocodile Sommer recently laid 19 eggs, which were just excavated last week and placed in incubators.

The 16-year-old Tomistoma (the actual scientific name for the long, narrow-snouted crocodile native to Malaysia and Indonesia) has shared an exhibit with male crocodile Ralf since 2015.

The aquarium says Sommer has laid eggs before, but every laying is celebrated because her species is at a high risk of extinction.

The latest clutch will be monitored for about 80 to 120 days, and if the eggs fully develop the hatchlings will stay at the aquarium for about a year. In the meantime, the aquarium will work with Tomistoma Species Survival Plan partners to find caretakers for the young crocs.