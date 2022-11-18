NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Five Loaves Food Pantry on the Peninsula is hosting a food distribution this Black Friday in Newport News.

The Friday, November 25 event will start at 11 a.m. and they advise everyone to arrive at that time to be assured food.

Five Loaves, a 100% volunteer organization, will receive donations from more than 40 stores this year, with partnerships with Trader Joes and Food Lion. Typically Five Loaves only gathers food from two stores on a Friday, but with the Food Bank and other food pantries closed due to the holiday weekend, they are taking on much more of a load to save about 3 tons of food from going to waste.

This event will include fresh fruits and veggies, dairy, meat and shelf-stable groceries. They’ll also be distributing the Holiday Without Hunger food box from Food Lion, which contains all the basics for creating a family meal.

Five Loaves usually serves fresh, perishable food five days a week and on one evening a week. Since the don’t have overhead costs, they said they were able to turn $35,000 in donations to serve more than 1,000 families with over 252,000 pounds of food.