VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 21 French bulldogs rescued from a breeding operation in the Midwest were recently taken in by a local animal rescue and are getting much-needed care.

Windsor-based Compassion for Canines said the dogs arrived earlier this month and many have medical issues.

At least four were found with eye problems, and are being cared for at the Animal Vision Center in Virginia Beach.

“Several of them have some skin issues that will need to be treated, and then a lot of them will require getting up to date on their vaccines, heartworm, flea and tick prevention, getting spray and neutered,” said Dr. Heather Brookshire with the vision center.

The bulldogs are not able to be adopted yet, but they are being fostered locally. The rescue says you can help donate in the meantime to help with their vet bills here:

CashApp: $C4CRescue

Venmo: @C4C-Rescue

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/compassionforcanines

Zelle: compassionforcaninesrescue@gmail.com

You can see pictures of the bulldogs and follow their journey at the rescue’s Facebook page.