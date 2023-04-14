SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Virginia State Police and Walmart to offer free VIN etching for vehicle owners Saturday.

The event takes places at the Walmart on 1200 N. Main St. in Suffolk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In case of rain, the rain date will be Saturday, May 6.

The purpose of the event is to help fight against vehicle theft in the area, as owners often struggle to recover their stolen vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.

The service takes five to seven minutes per vehicle, and vehicle owners must show proof of registration and complete a consent form.

The VIN etching permanently etches the vehicle identification number on each piece of window glass on the vehicle, and it serves as a “permanent fingerprint” of the vehicle, which is designed to make it more difficult for thieves to sell or strip stolen cars for parts.

The event will also provide an opportunity for car owners to meet with local officials, including the Sheriff, Treasurer, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Clerk of Court, and Commissioner of the Revenue.

“We encourage all vehicle owners in the Suffolk community to take advantage of this free service,” said Sheriff E.C. Harris. “By participating in this event, we can work together to prevent car theft and keep our community safer.”

For more information about the event, please contact 757-514-7840.