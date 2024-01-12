NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — For those looking to get their flu or COVID-19 vaccine, Southeastern Virginia Health System and Temple of Peace Church are partnering to provide free vaccines for those 12 and up.

The event is scheduled to take place on Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vaccines will be provided and rendered by Southeastern Virginia Health System. The event is being held at Temple of Peace Church, 3115 Wickham Ave., Newport News, Va. 23607.