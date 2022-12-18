HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Free or reduced-fare rides will be available for Hampton Roads residents who plan to celebrate with alcohol on New Year’s Eve.

The non-profit Drive Safe Hampton Roads is sponsoring 757 Sober Ride, powered by Lyft, from 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve through 4 a.m. Jan. 1 for would-be alcohol-impaired drivers throughout the region.

During this time, Hampton Roads residents 21 and up who are celebrating the New Year with alcohol can download the Lyft app to their smartphones, then enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s payment tab (under the Add Lyft Pass option) to receive a no-cost (up to $15) ride home.

The Drive Safe Hampton Roads promo code will be posted at 3 p.m. Dec. 31 at www.DriveSafeHR.org/757SoberRide. It can be used only during the stated period and is subject to Lyft’s terms of service, valid for new and existing Lyft users while supplies last.

On New Year’s Eve 2021, there were 43 crashes in Hampton Roads, with 6 of those involving alcohol, according to Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles, another sponsor along with the Christopher King Foundation of the 757 Sober Ride campaign.

“Using Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving is a smart option for individuals and for reducing social harm in their communities,” said Kamillah Wood, Director of Public Policy for Community Safety at Lyft, in a statement. “Roadway Safety Programs like in Hampton Roads and Lyft’s public partnerships empower communities with safer options for themselves and those around them.”