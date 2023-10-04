VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — You have the chance to play ping pong, and eat lunch, for free! It’s happening Friday, October 6, in Virginia Beach.

The event will be held at the FACT Autism Resource Center. WAVY first introduced you to FACT back in April as it prepared to move into its newly renovated building.

FACT plans to add a ping pong program to the list of programs it offers those who use their facility. So, it teamed up the local non-profit Ping Pong Gives.

You’re invited to tour the center, play ping pong with some celebrities, and enjoy a catered lunch. While the event is free, you are asked to register here.

In the meantime, this all kicks off the Ping Pong for Charity weekend! The organization raises funds for mental wellness through playing ping pong. The weekend of events include a pig pick’n, auction, live, band, charity tournament, and more. It all begins Friday, October 6. There are multiple events spanning Friday and Saturday.

For the list and times of events, or to buy tickets, click here.