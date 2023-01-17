FILE – A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking to get either a Mpox or COVID-19 vaccine, there’s a free clinic Thursday in Norfolk offering both.

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting the clinic at MJ’s Tavern, located at 4019 Granby Street. It runs from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on January 19.

Mpox Vaccine

Mpox is a rare, contagious rash illness caused by the monkeypox virus. Vaccination is an important prevention tool.

In Virginia, a two-dose series of a monkeypox vaccine (JYNNEOS) is recommended for people who identify with any of the groups listed below.

Those who within the past 14 days have had an intermediate- to high-risk exposure to a known and documented mpox case.

Those with certain risk factors and recent experiences that might make them more likely to have been recently exposed to mpox: Person (of any sexual orientation or gender) who has had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the last two weeks Person (of any sexual orientation or gender) diagnosed with any sexually transmitted infection in the past three months Person (of any sexual orientation or gender) who is living with HIV/AIDS Staff (of any sexual orientation or gender) at establishments or events where sexual activity occurs Sex workers (of any sexual orientation or gender)



Visit this link to schedule an appointment for the Mpox Vaccination on Thursday, Jan. 19.

COVID-19 Vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends a single dose of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster at least two months after a completed primary series or monovalent booster vaccination.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals aged 5 years and older.

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals aged 6 years and older.

The bivalent vaccines, also known as “updated boosters,” contain messenger RNA (mRNA) components of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized as booster doses for individuals aged 5 years and older. This means that monovalent booster doses can no longer be given as boosters to people aged 5 years and older.

Click on the links below to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 Bivalent Booster on Jan. 19. Appointments are encouraged, but organizers say walk-ins will be accepted.

For more information on monkeypox vaccines, visit the VDH website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Monkeypox” website.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Vaccines for COVID-19” page at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.