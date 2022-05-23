NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Lyft and the local non-profit Drive Safe Hampton Roads are teaming up again to offer free sober rides up to $15 for Memorial Day.

The offer is good from 4 p.m. on Monday, May 30 to 4 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

Riders 21 and older just need to enter the code “757 Sober Ride” in the app’s payment tab for a ride home. At this time the offer’s only good in Virginia Beach and Norfolk, but the promotion will expand in the future.

For Fourth of July, the offer will be run in the Williamsburg area as well, before expanding to all Hampton Roads cities on other holidays in 2023.

The promotion was just recently run on Cinco de Mayo.