VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Health Department will host a free vaccination clinic on Wednesday, January 11.

The clinic will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at New Light Full Gospel Baptist Church, located at 5549 Indian River Road.

As of October 12, 2022 the CDC recommends a single dose of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster doses at least two months following a completed primary series or monovalent booster vaccination.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will also be accepted. Children aged 5 to 17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

To schedule an appointment click the links below:

Pfizer (Bivalent Booster 12+)

Moderna (Bivalent Booster 6+)