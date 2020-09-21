Free COVID-19 testing event at Second Calvary Baptist Church this Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Department of Public Health, in partnership with Sentara Health Systems and Second Calvary Baptist Church, will be providing a free walk-up and drive-thru coronavirus testing event on Thursday, September 24 from 9 a.m until 11 a.m.

The testing will be performed at Second Calvary Baptist Church, located at 2940 Corprew Avenue. Testing is available for anyone ages 3 and up.

Limited tests are available, so appointments are recommended.

You can register online at www.norfolk.gov/covid19testing or call 757-683-2777.

Local community leaders created this video about the importance of getting tested.

