Free COVID-19 testing event at Second Calvary Baptist Church this Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Department of Public Health, in partnership with Sentara Health Systems and Second Calvary Baptist Church, will be providing a free walk-up and drive-thru coronavirus testing event on Thursday, September 24 from 9 a.m until 11 a.m.
The testing will be performed at Second Calvary Baptist Church, located at 2940 Corprew Avenue. Testing is available for anyone ages 3 and up.
Limited tests are available, so appointments are recommended.
You can register online at www.norfolk.gov/covid19testing or call 757-683-2777.
Local community leaders created this video about the importance of getting tested.
