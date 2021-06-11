Free boating safety course being taught Saturday in Suffolk

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local first responders are holding a free boater safety course on Saturday in Suffolk.

It’s happening from 9 to 5 at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Station Number 9, at 300 King’s Highway.

The class is for anyone who will operate any type of motorized watercraft.

Face masks will be required and you do need to register ahead of time here.

There will be a written test at the end and you can get your boater safety card on the spot if you pass.

For questions, contact Suffolk Fire & Rescue Fire Station #9 at 757-514-7596 or email cmullen@suffolkva.us.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10