Free boating safety course being taught Saturday in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local first responders are holding a free boater safety course on Saturday in Suffolk.

It’s happening from 9 to 5 at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Station Number 9, at 300 King’s Highway.

The class is for anyone who will operate any type of motorized watercraft.

Face masks will be required and you do need to register ahead of time here.

There will be a written test at the end and you can get your boater safety card on the spot if you pass.

For questions, contact Suffolk Fire & Rescue Fire Station #9 at 757-514-7596 or email cmullen@suffolkva.us.