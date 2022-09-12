HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Chick-fil-As are giving out free chicken biscuits and regular chicken sandwiches this week.

The deal is available from Monday, September 12 though Saturday, September 17 at participating Hampton Roads locations.

It’s good for one breakfast or lunch entrée per person and is available exclusively for those with a Chick-fil-A account.

Once you login online or via Chick-fil-A’s app, you’ll automatically receive the offer on their “rewards” tab. It can then be redeemed at checkout.

For more information and to find locations, visit Chick-fil-A’s website.