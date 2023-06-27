NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Ready for a night at the museum? Beginning Thursday, July 6 the Chrysler Museum of Art will stay open late once a month.

Billed as ‘First Thursdays’, after hours programming includes live music, a cash bar, gallery hosts ready to give tours or answer questions and the opportunity dine in the newly renovated Zinnia Café.

First Thursdays kick off July 6 with holistic yoga and meditation in the galleries from GypSea Roots, and a live music performance by local artist Jimmy G. Will.

The Perry Glass Studio Assistants will also be on hand for the opening reception of their exhibition Peculiar People in the Margaret Shepherd Ray Family and Student Gallery.

In August, visitors can join artist Heather Beardsley for a conversation about her current exhibition, Strange Plants.

According to the press release, visitors can expect to meet artists, hear fascinating lectures, participate in hands-on activities, and support local business owners.

Admission to the Museum is free. However, fees may apply to some programming. For more information visit chrysler.org.