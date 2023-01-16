NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Over 80 volunteers from historically black fraternities and sororities pitched in at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia for the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service.

Volunteers from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Iota Omega Chapter, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Norfolk Alumnae Chapter, Norfolk State University – Epsilon Theta Chapter, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Beta Theta Zeta Chapter.

Ken Sutton is a proud fraternity brother of King Jr., and a former Alpha Phi Lambda chapter president of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. Together with his fraternity brothers, he backed over 1,800 pounds of sweet potatoes.

Volunteers also packed 846 backpacks for students with weekend meals, and 415 emergency meal kits.

“Dr. King was someone who espoused service. He was someone who was selfless about helping other people and our fraternity has done that all these years,” Sutton said. “Today is a day to give back.”

Members of Zeta Phi Beta celebrated their founder’s day- the sorority’s 103rd birthday- by volunteering.

“Marting Luther King means giving back. It’s about freedom. It’s about coming together as a people and being kind to one another,” said Michelle Macintosh, past president of the Beta Theta Zeta Chapter.

To donate to the food bank, visit foodbankonline.org