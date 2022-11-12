FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – A woman has been arrested following a shooting Saturday morning in Franklin.

Kimberly Faulk ( Photo Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance call around 8:28 a.m. in the 700 block of Cameron Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a person had been shot inside one of the residences in Berkley Court Apartments.

The victim was transported to Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say base on evidence and an investigation, Franklin police arrested 32-year-old Kimberly Faulk.

Faulk has been charged with assault and battery of a family or household member, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The investigation is ongoing.