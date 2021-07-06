Woman accused of multiple larcenies at Franklin Walmart

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Franklin say they are looking for a woman accused of several larcenies in the area.

Police say there were “multiple larcenies” reported at the Walmart located at 100 Council Drive.



If anyone has information related to this event, please contact the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.