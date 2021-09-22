Western Tidewater Health District providing free COVID-19 testing at Southampton Memorial Hospital Outpatient Lab

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health will be providing free COVID-19 testings at Bon Secours’ Southampton Memorial Hospital’s Satellite Lab.
The lab is located at 102 Fairview Drive. The testing service will take place every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October 27.
Health officials advise residents to enter through the main entrance, take the first left, and the satellite lab will be straight ahead.
All are welcome. No registration is needed.
Residents can expect to receive the results of this PCR test within 72 hours. Rapid tests will be offered to those who fit the screening criteria.
