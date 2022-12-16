FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – The suspect wanted for striking a vehicle with gunfire has been arrested Friday in Southampton County.

According to police, the Franklin Police Department, along with the Southampton County Sheriff’s Officer conducted a search warrant in the 20000 block of General Thomas Highway.

Deshawn Patillo (Photo Courtesy: Franklin Police Department

During the search, police were able to locate and arrest Deshawn Patillo. Patillo was charged with the following:

Attempted murder

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Threatening to kill

Reckless handling of a firearm

Assault and battery

These charges stem from an incident on November 29 after police responded to a call regarding a vehicle that was struck by gunfire.