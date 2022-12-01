SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Suffolk woman has been arrested after she abducted a child Thursday in Franklin.

Nefertari Green (Photo Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

According to police, Franklin Police Department responded to the 400 block of Thomas Street for a report of an abducted child.

An investigation revealed that 34-year-old Nefertari Green had taken her 8-year-old biological child without the consent of the child’s custodian. Police say Green does not have custody of the child.

Police were able to identify the vehicle Green used to flee the scene and were able to track it to the 100 block of Oak Street in Suffolk.

The child was safely located and was returned back to his custodian, according to police.

Green was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation and was also charged with abduction.