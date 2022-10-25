FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A critically missing adult alert has been issued for a Franklin woman last seen Tuesday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, 55-year-old Veronica Maxwell Jones was last seen Tuesday around 4:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Colonial Turnpike walking toward Mitchells Inc.

Veronica is 55 years old, 5’9”, and around 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was possibly wearing jeans, a big blue coat, and a yellow backpack. She also had an identification band on her wrist from a recent hospital visit.

Officials say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you know her whereabouts, contact the Franklin Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

Veronica Maxwell Jones (Courtesy – Virginia State Police)