Resident sent to the hospital following house fire on Ashton Ave in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Franklin Tuesday evening.

According to Franklin Fire and Rescue, they got the call for the fire around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Ashton Avenue.

When they got to the scene, firefighters reported the fire was “well involved.” The single occupant of the home was rescued and sent to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Officials say the fire caused extensive damage to the home and the cause is currently under investigation.

No other injuries were reported and fire crews cleared the scene around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.