FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Franklin are currently looking for a man they say fired at a moving vehicle Tuesday evening.

According to Franklin police, the call for the shooting came in just before 7 p.m. regarding a vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

After further investigation, police have identified 22-year-old Deshawn Diamonte Patillo as the alleged shooter.

Patillo is currently wanted on charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, threatening to kill, reckless handling of a firearm, and assault and battery.

Patillo is described as a Black male, approximately six feet, one inch tall, and weighing approximately 215 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

10 On Your Side is currently working on obtaining a photo of Patillo.

If anyone has information about this incident or other criminal activity within the City of Franklin, they are asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575, and Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.