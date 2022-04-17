FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man turned himself in following an overnight shooting in Franklin that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man.

According to Franklin Police, officers were sent to the 500 block of Campbell Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday regarding a report of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, officers made contact with 32-year-old Alexander Mark Maddox who told the officers that he had been involved in a shooting and wanted to turn himself in.

At that time, police were notified that a man was rushed to Southhampton Memorial Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, identified as 22-year-old Keesean Rashad Carr, was later sent to Norfolk Sentara Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say Maddox was subsequently arrested. He is facing several charges including unlawfully possessing a controlled substance while simultaneously possessing a firearm, distribution of a controlled substance, second-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

If anyone has information about this crime or other criminal activity within the City of Franklin, they are asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100, or contact us online at p3tips.com.