FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been arrested following a barricade situation in Franklin Tuesday evening.

According to Franklin Police, officers responded to the 600 block of Cameron Street around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday regarding a call about a man with two guns threatening a woman.

Officials say the woman was able to flee the home, but the man remained inside.

When police got to the scene, the man, later identified as 34-year-old Norfolk resident William Murphy, had barricaded himself inside the home and refused to respond to law enforcement.

The Virginia State Police Tactical Team responded to assist Franklin Police and Murphy was taken into custody without incident.

William Murphy, June 29, 2022 (Courtesy – Franklin Police)

Murphy is facing several charges including threat to burn or bomb, assault and battery of a family member, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



Franklin officers also executed arrest warrants from the Norfolk for Murphy for two counts of assault and battery of a family member, two counts of strangulation, attempted malicious wounding, and robbery.

If anyone has information about this crime or other criminal activity within the City of Franklin, call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100, or contact us online at p3tips.com.