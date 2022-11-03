FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – Franklin police say the state medical examiner has identified the body found on November 1 as the body of a missing teen.

According to police, The body of 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. was found in the 700 block of Gardner Street after officers “were alerted by activity they observed.”

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Norfolk where they made the positive identification. The cause of death has been ruled a homicide.

Police say Everette was last seen by family around 3:30 p.m. on Monday Oct. 27 when he was dropped off in the area of the Berkley Court Apartments.

Police say they are continuing to locate witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.