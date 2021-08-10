Man wanted for November murder in Franklin turns himself in to police

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted on a homicide charge after a fatal shooting in Franklin back in November turned himself in to police on Monday night.

Melkwane Remony Mitchell came by the Franklin Police Department at 11:30 p.m., after police issued arrest warrants on July 28 for felony homicide and reckless handling of a firearm.

28-year-old Delvontae Boone was the victim in the November 8 shooting in the 600 block of Oak Street, police say.

Mitchell is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail with bond denied.