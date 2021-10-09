Man robbed, abducted at gunpoint at Walmart in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Franklin are investigating after a man was robbed and abducted at gunpoint on Saturday night at the Walmart in Franklin.

According to police, the victim was approached around 10 p.m. by an unknown man who asked for money to purchase gas. The suspect then displayed a firearm and forced the victim to withdrawal an undisclosed amount of money from an ATM inside the store.

Police say the victim was then forced to drive the suspect to an undisclosed location in North Carolina.

Following a preliminary investigation, the suspect was identified as 39-year-old Junior Devon Williams of Conway, North Carolina. Detectives, assisted by the Murfreesboro Police Department, located and arrested Williams.

He faces charges of robbery, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, use of a firearm while committing a robbery, and abduction. Williams is currently being held at the Hertford County Jail without bond pending extradition proceedings.

The victim was not harmed.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.