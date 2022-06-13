FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a woman who was injured following a house explosion in Franklin in April.

Dionne Whitehead is suing the owner and management company of the Berkley Court Apartments. The explosion occurred late evening on April 15 at the apartment complex which also resulted in the death of a man who lived in the building. Whitehead was the other resident inside the building when the explosion occurred.

Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt told 10 On Your Side the cause was believed to be a propane explosion.

According to the lawsuit, Whitehead suffered “catastrophic injuries’ including massive burns following the blast. Whitehead alleges that Berkley Court Apartments, L.P. and Severn Management of Virginia, LLC failed to properly maintain, inspect, repair, or warn residents about a dangerous gas leak despite previous complaints of propane gas smell.

The lawsuit is seeking $25 million in compensatory damages.

Read the full lawsuit here.

The Franklin NAACP has been fundraising to support those involved in the explosion. The NAACP hopes to raise $50,000.

Those who want to donate can send money by Cash App to $FRANKLINCITYNAACP or mail donations to Franklin N.A.A.C.P. #7068, P.O. Box 812, Franklin, Va. 23851.