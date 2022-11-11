FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — In September, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore opened a new branch in Franklin.

International Paper’s Franklin Mill team helped to stock the new foodbank with 13,051 lbs of food, 750 boxes, and 500-period product kits created by Franklin Mill REACH Engineers.

International Paper (IP) also gave the Franklin foodbank a $10,000 grant.

Photo Courtesy: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore Photo Courtesy: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

IP has a tradition, established in 2018, where they donate food to those facing food insecurity. They have donated more than 20 tons of food since then.

“At IP, we believe that our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed,” said Jenny Dixon, Franklin Mill’s Communications Manager. “We mobilize our people, products and resources to address critical needs in the communities where our employees live and work. Our employees are passionate about supporting critical community needs and we strive to be a force for good in our community.”

“We are so grateful to International Paper and for the generous spirit of its employees,” said Foodbank President and CEO Christopher Tan. “It’s all about neighbors helping neighbors, and together we can begin to make a big difference in people’s lives.”