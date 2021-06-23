Franklin Police seize weapons, ammunition, narcotics and stolen car following search warrant

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Franklin announced that they conducted a search warrant that lead to an arrest, in conjunction with the Meherrin Drug Task Force and the Virginia State Police.

According to police, they executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue on June 23. The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into gun violence in Franklin.

Police seized an AR-style pistol, multiple rounds of ammunition, narcotics, as well as recovered a vehicle stolen out of the Richmond area.

Jahlil Malik Smith, 22, was arrested following the search warrant and charged with concealing stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and a felony probation violation.

He is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-

562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.