FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin police are looking for a man they say was involved in a shooting in late December.

According to Franklin police, 25-year-old Sean Dillard, AKA Pricey Rowe, was involved in a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Bruce Street and Railroad Avenue on December 26.

Dillard is a Southampton County resident, but police say he has ties to Franklin.

He currently has outstanding charges including attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, discharging a firearm in a public place, and four counts of destruction of property.

Dillard is described as 5-foot-4 tall, weighs 336 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen Dillard, contact Franklin police at (757) 562 8575.